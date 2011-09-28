* Output seen 120,000 ounces per year by January
* Security problems 'not insurmountable', Banro says
By Jonny Hogg
TWANGIZA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 28
(Reuters)-Canadian gold mining company Banro will start
producing gold at its Democratic Republic of Congo mine on Oct.
10, ramping up output to 120,000 ounces per year by January, the
company said on Wednesday.
Banro's Twangiza mine, in the eastern province of South Kivu
where rebel groups operate, is the first new gold mining project
in Congo for more than half a century.
Twangiza, high in the hills of eastern Congo, is the first
of four mines the company plans to open on a 200 km gold belt,
with a total production target of 400,000 ounces per year by
2014, Gary Chapman, the company's vice president of operations,
told Reuters during a presentation at the site.
"We think we've got a similar belt to the Ashanti gold belt
in Ghana," Chapman said, adding that the company was focused on
maximising short term cash flow from Twangiza up to $120 million
per year to finance the next three mines.
Banro will achieve this by focusing on cheaper-to-exploit
oxide resources before moving to its sulphide resources in five
years' time, Chapman said.
The company says Twangiza's confirmed oxide deposits total
1.3 million ounces and will cost less than $500 per ounce to
produce. Spot gold was trading at around $1,615 an ounce
late on Wednesday.
Chapman said the Twangiza project would cost about $209
million.
The Twangiza mine, which is employing more than 2,000 people
in the construction phase, is one of very few major investments
in eastern Congo, which has seen decades of instability as armed
groups battle to control the area's mineral resources.
The country is gearing up for its second elections following
the official end of a war in 2003, although some analysts fear
the polls could lead to further problems.
"There are security issues but I don't think the problems
are insurmountable," Chapman said.
