UPDATE 2-On visit to London, Peugeot boss offers reassuring words on Vauxhall plants
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)
KINSHASA Jan 27 Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila's ruling party has lost seats to rivals but will remain the largest bloc in parliament, according to partial election results released on Friday.
The outcome could complicate Kabila's efforts to form a government in the central African state. His recent re-election as president was decried by the opposition as fraudulent and the polls were widely criticized by observers for irregularities.
Kabila's PPRD party has won 56 seats, according to the electoral commission, with the opposition UDPS party coming in second with 34 seats. The results cover 447 of the national assembly's 500 seats.
Kabila's party had held 111 seats after the previous legislative polls in 2006, meaning the PPRD is destined to lose seats to rival parties following the Nov. 28 election.
Tensions have been running high in Congo since the vote which pitted Kabila against his chief rival Etienne Tshisekedi. Human Rights Watch has said at least 24 people have been killed by security forces since the first results were announced.
The election was meant to show the country's progress towards stability since a 1998-2003 war that killed more than five million people. Congo is a treasure trove of minerals, but years of turmoil have hindered investment.
Congo's highly influential Catholic Church this month accused the government of "treachery, lies and terror" and called for the electoral commission to fix errors from the polls or resign. (Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
LONDON, Feb 24 Europe's stocks benchmark fell more than 1 percent on Friday while German and French indexes slid by their most in nearly 5 months as jitters in the bond markets over political risk looked to have spilled over into equities.
LONDON, Feb 24 Britain's business minister Greg Clark said he discussed with the chief executive of Peugeot the firm's approach to expand production, rather than close plants, as the French carmaker explores taking over GM's Vauxhall and Opel brands in Europe.