(Corrects to show that Katanga Mining project was suspended in 2015, not 2016)

CAPE TOWN Feb 8 Democratic Republic of Congo's industry-led Chamber of Mines expects the country, Africa's top copper producer, to mine about 1.5 million tonnes of the metal in 2018, up from roughly 1 million in 2016, the chamber's vice-president said on Wednesday.

Simon Tuma-Waku told guests at the African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town that the expected 2018 resumption of Glencore's Katanga Mining project, which has been suspended since September 2015, would significantly boost national output. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Dale Hudson)