BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
KINSHASA Oct 19 Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Gecamines has challenged Freeport McMoRan Inc's sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine at the International Court of Arbitration in Paris, Gecamines said on Wednesday.
Gecamines Secretary-general Deogratias Ngele told Reuters that Gecamines had asserted a right of first offer following Freeport's agreement in May to sell its 56 percent stake in Tenke, one of the world's largest copper mines, to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $2.65 billion.
Freeport did not respond to a request for immediate comment. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Jason Neely)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru