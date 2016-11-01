KINSHASA Nov 1 The prime minister of Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday that Freeport McMoRan's sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project to China Molybdenum should be swiftly concluded despite objections from state miner Gecamines.

"I strongly hope this involvement by (China Molybdenum) will be rapidly put in place and see no obstacle preventing it," Matata Ponyo Mapon said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; editing by Jason Neely)