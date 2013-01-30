LUBUMBASHI Jan 30 A law regulating Democratic Republic of Congo's nascent oil and gas sector will be adopted by April, requiring all potential investors to go through a tender process, the country's oil minister said on Wednesday.

It will be the first time Congo has passed legislation specifically to control its oil production, which is currently only 26,000 barrels a day although there are oil rich areas in both the east and west of the vast central African country.

"In our code we've integrated the principle of the tender for all hydrocarbons rights purchases. The ministry will also open a website, so that all the different contracts will be immediately and systematically published," Crispin Atama Tabe told Reuters at a transparency conference in the southern mining city of Lubumbashi.

Congo has already fallen foul of the International Monetary Fund, which cancelled a loan facility two months ago over the government's failure to make good on a promise to publish mining contracts.

Aspects of the code's environmental requirements are currently being worked on before it goes before parliament in March, Atama said.

"At the latest, by April it will already be adopted."

Despite national production levels being low, Muanda International Oil Company was the largest single contributor of taxes to the state treasury in 2010, according to transparency group EITI's latest report.

The process of exploration and infratructure building will take time, but Atama said he believes that oil will eventually become more profitable than mining, which generated $876 million for the state in 2010.

Uganda has already declared estimated reserves of 3.5 billion barrels in the Albertine Graben, near its border with DRC.

Last year Atama courted controversy when he said the government would consider exploiting potential reserves in Virunga National park in eastern Congo, despite fierce opposition from conservationists.

Congo is also in talks with Angola over disputed oil fields off its Atlantic coast, which the government said last year could see a production boost of 150,000 barrels a day, if an agreement can be found.