BRAZZAVILLE, April 11 Republic of Congo's state
oil company SNPC said it hopes to develop a strategy to pump
more oil from fields under-exploited by foreign investors as
part of a plan to revive oil production.
Societe Nationale des Petroles du Congo (SNPC) said in a
statement in Congolese newspaper La Semaine Africaine on Friday
that it had completed two geological surveys since December in
the Mengo-Kundji-Bindi (MKB) permit to assess their potential.
"SNPC is using hydraulic fracturing on the Kundji field
allowing improved production of compact reserves...which
constitute the oil reserves on the MKB permit. It will use the
same technique on the Mengo field," the announcement stated.
The Kundji field is currently being exploited by SNPC in
collaboration with Ivorian state oil company Petroci and
Canada's Orion Oil and Gas, SNPC said. It was previously
abandoned by now dissolved French oil company Elf.
The Mengo field was similarly abandoned by Elf in the 1990s.
SNPC also carried out a survey of the Mayombe licence, not
currently being exploited, to assess its potential for drilling.
Oil production in Republic of Congo has been in decline for
years due to maturing fields and is down from around 310,000 bpd
in 2010, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The country projects output of 242,000 barrels per day this
year, up slightly from 242,000 bpd in 2013. Oil revenues make up
more than 70 percent of the state's budget.
New discoveries have piqued investor interest and Congo
plans a licensing round this year for around 10 onshore and
offshore oil blocks. The region is thought to contain oil
concealed below a layer of salt on the ocean bed and some expect
reserves comparable to the billions of barrels found in fields
off Brazil.
(Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing
by Joe Bavier and Anthony Barker)