BRAZZAVILLE, July 27 Congo Republic's opposition
parties have convened an Alternative National Forum in rejection
of a government-sponsored conference that opens the door to
President Denis Sassou Nguesso seeking a third term next year.
The government-backed talks this month, boycotted by the
main opposition alliance FROCAD, recommended changing the
constitution to remove a two-term limit on the president and to
scrap an age cap of 70, both of which would have disqualified
the 71-year-old Sassou Nguesso from running again.
The former military officer has ruled the oil-producing
central African nation for a total of 31 years in two spells
since 1979.
"Altering the January 20, 2002, constitution would be a
constitutional coup because it would violate the spirit, the
principles and the respect of that constitution," Guy Romain
Kinfoussia, a senior member of FROCAD, said in an opening
address to the conference late on Sunday.
Congo is on track to leapfrog Equatorial Guinea to become
sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest crude producer by 2017, yet
half of its 4.5 million population live in poverty, according to
the World Bank.
The opposition forum, grouping some 650 delegates and 15
opposition groups, is due to run until Wednesday in the capital
Brazzaville.
Sassou Nguesso has not spoken publicly about whether he
intends to run next year but his ruling Congolese Labour Party
(PCT) has urged him to do so. Ahead of this month's conference,
he said he would put any constitutional changes to a referendum.
Opposition to veteran leaders extending their terms has
triggered protests in several African countries in recent
months.
Burkina Faso's president, Blaise Compaore, was toppled by
demonstrations in October, while Burundi's Pierre Nkurunziza
overcame popular resistance to win re-election to a third term
as president last week, in polls that Washington branded "deeply
flawed".
"Congo is living a dangerous period," said Jean Itadi, a
member of the main opposition party, the Pan-African Union for
Social Democracy (UPADS). "Since President Sassou came to power,
we have not had a free and transparent election in this
country."
(Reporting by Philon Severin Bondenga; Writing by Daniel Flynn;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)