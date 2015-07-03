DAKAR, July 3 Congo Republic's leading
opposition and campaign groups said on Friday they would not
take part in talks that could open the way for a third term for
President Denis Sassou Nguesso, unless the event was led by an
independent figure.
Sassou Nguesso called the "national dialogue" in the
oil-rich central African nation from July 11 to 14 to discuss
possible changes to the constitution.
Those are widely expected to include a change to the
country's current two-term limit on presidents - a sensitive
issue across Africa where a number of veteran leaders have
triggered protests with plans to extend their time in office.
Sassou Nguesso, a 71-year-old former military commander, has
not said publicly if he plans to seek a third seven-year term
next year. He would currently also be stopped by a ban on
candidates older than 70.
The Republic Front for the Respect of the Constitutional
Order and Democratic Transition (FROCAD), a coalition of
opposition parties and campaign groups, called for its members
to have an equal role in preparing the talks and said the
conclusions must be binding.
"Only if they satisfy these demands could the political and
social groups working for respect of the constitution
participate in this dialogue," said Paul Marie Mpouele, the
coordinator of FROCAD.
About 400 representatives of political groups, trade unions,
ex-combatants, and traditional and religious authorities have
been invited to take part. The absence of FROCAD, which includes
the main opposition parties, would be a blow to efforts to forge
a national consensus.
Sassou Nguesso ruled the former French colony from 1979 to
1992, and took power again in 1997 at the end of a civil war
before winning disputed polls in 2002 and 2009.
Congo is on track to leapfrog Equatorial Guinea to become
sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest crude producer by 2017. Half
its 4.5 million population lives in poverty, according to the
World Bank.
French President Francois Hollande urged African leaders, at
the start a two-day African tour on Thursday, to respect their
constitutional term limits.
At least six people were killed this week in violent clashes
in Burundi, where opposition groups have launched street protest
against President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third
term.
