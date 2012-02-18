KINSHASA Feb 18 Democratic Republic of
Congo's leading opposition party ordered its newly elected
members of parliament on Saturday to boycott the national
assembly following a controversial vote marred by irregularities
and violence.
The decision by the UDPS risks leaving the opposition
weakened in parliament, where President Joseph Kabila's ruling
coalition achieved an absolute majority following the Nov. 28
legislative and presidential polls that faced widespread
condemnation for fraud.
UDPS leader and presidential candidate Etienne Tshisekedi
had rejected Kabila's presidential victory and declared himself
president, although he is under effective house arrest in the
capital Kinshasa.
"UDPS is not concerned with this illegitimate forum which
arose from the laboratory manipulations of (electoral commission
head) Ngoy Mulunda," a statement from UDPS deputy Secretary
General Raymond Khungu Mbemba said.
"Anyone who allegedly sits on their own behalf does not
represent the party and will be expelled," it said.
An extraordinary session of parliament is currently under
way while the supreme court deals with hundreds of electoral
disputes, before announcing the final results, which are
expected next month.
It remains unclear if all MPs will obey the boycott but with
41 seats, UDPS is the second largest party and represents nearly
one third of the opposition legislators.
Kabila's ruling coalition achieved a fragmented but absolute
majority of 260 seats.
Congo's elections were seen as crucial for re-enforcing a
fragile stability in the vast, mineral-rich central African
country, which has suffered from decades of conflict and
corruption.
Tensions following the disputed election continues to
simmer. on Thursday police used teargas to break up a protest
organised by the Catholic Church.
