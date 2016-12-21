KINSHASA Dec 21 Congolese security forces
killed eight civilians and wounded 35 others in the southeastern
mining hub of Lubumbashi on Tuesday and Wednesday during
protests against President Joseph Kabila, a local NGO said.
King Kasongo, a lawyer and activist for Humanism and Human
Rights (HDH), said the killings took place in the Katuba
district of the city. Several local government offices, health
centres and gas stations were also attacked by demonstrators, he
said, and one policeman was wounded.
The government spokesman said he did not have information on
casualties from protests outside of the capital, Kinshasa.
(Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks and Toby Chopra)