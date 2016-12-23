GENEVA Dec 23 The head of the U.N. human rights
agency said on Friday that Congolese security forces had killed
at least 40 people and arrested 460 in protests against
President Joseph Kabila this week.
"Such high casualty figures suggest a serious disregard ...
of the need to exercise restraint in policing demonstrations,"
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein
said in a statement.
Protests erupted against Kabila when he failed to step down
despite his mandate expiring on Tuesday.
"Not only are soldiers participating in law enforcement
operations, but all the forces involved are heavily armed and
using live ammunition," Zeid said, also noting that 107 more
people had been "injured or ill-treated".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing
by Louise Ireland)