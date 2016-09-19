(Adds details, quotes)

NEW YORK, Sept 19 European nations will discuss the possibility of imposing sanctions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo given the repeated postponement of elections, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.

Congolese police and anti-government protesters clashed in the capital Kinshasa on Monday, killing at least 17 people including three policemen, during a march against President Joseph Kabila's perceived bid to extend his mandate.

"What counts is the date of the elections. If the elections keep getting postponed it means that Mr Kabila wants to stay in power by all means," Ayrault told reporters in New York where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly. Ayrault called the situation unacceptable.

A senior adviser to Democratic Republic of Congo President Kabila said on Friday he was on a "pleading mission" to Washington to press U.S. officials to support talks between the government and opposition on setting up new elections and not to impose sanctions that could hurt the process.

Asked whether France wanted sanctions such as those Washington has imposed for what it described as the violent suppression of opposition to Kabila's government, Ayrault told reporters: "it's a question we will discuss (among) Europeans, but it's true the situation is very worrying, extremely dangerous and has potential for even more violence."

The vast, mineral-rich central African state has never experienced a peaceful transition of power. Donors fear that growing political instability could turn into armed conflict in a country plagued by militias, especially in its lawless eastern regions.

Millions of people died in regional wars in Congo between 1996 and 2003 that drew in armies from half a dozen countries.