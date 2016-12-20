PARIS Dec 20 France's foreign ministry called for the European Union to re-examine its relations with Democratic Republic of Congo after President Joseph Kabila failed to step down when his mandate expired on Monday.

"After the constitutional mandate of President Kabila ended, France is concerned by reports of arrests as well as violence in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi," spokesman Romain Nadal said in a daily briefing. "The seriousness of the situation justifies that the European Union re-examines its relations with Congo," he added. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)