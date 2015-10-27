UPDATE 9-Oil rises, near 1-month high; U.S. crude stocks seen down
* Coming Up: API report on U.S. inventories, 4:30 p.m. ET (Adds closing prices, Buzzards outage)
PARIS Oct 27 France has no way of assessing the turnout figures in a constitutional referendum in Congo Republic that will allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to stand for a third term next year, the French president's office said on Tuesday.
Congo's electoral commission said turnout in Sunday's referendum was 72 percent, a figure dismissed as a fantasy by the opposition, which said its call for a boycott had been widely observed. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Coming Up: API report on U.S. inventories, 4:30 p.m. ET (Adds closing prices, Buzzards outage)
QUITO, April 4 Ecuadorean leftist Lenin Moreno won Sunday's presidential election, the country's electoral council said on Tuesday, after a tight contest with his right-wing opponent.
* PM says she wants a "truly global Britain" (Adds Syria condemnation)