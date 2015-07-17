BRAZZAVILLE, July 17 A mass meeting of
politicians, academics and other figures proposed changes to the
Republic of Congo's constitution on Friday which could pave the
way for their veteran leader to stay in power, a move decried by
the opposition.
Opposition parties who largely boycotted the "national
dialogue" dismissed it as a stage-managed effort to let
71-year-old President Denis Sassou N'guesso get round age and
term limits and run again in elections next year.
Political tensions are rising in several African countries
where long-ruling leaders are coming up against constitutional
limits on their rule.
Dozens have died in Burundi in clashes between security
forces and crowds protesting against their president's decision
to stand for a third term.
Rwandan lawmakers this week backed a motion to let President
Paul Kagame run again, last year, Burkina Faso's long-time
leader Blaise Compaore surrendered power after days of mass
protests against a plan to change his country's constitution.
N'guesso, who has ruled oil-producing Congo for a total of
31 years during two spells since 1979, is barred by age and term
limits in the current constitution from seeking another mandate.
He has not said whether he will stand again, but his party
and other supporters have been calling for a revision of the
constitution.
In response, N'guesso called the week-long national
dialogue, involving 629 people from political parties and
religious and civil society organisations, to discuss electoral
and institutional reforms.
The final declaration from the meeting proposed fixing the
minimum age for presidential candidates at 30 without mentioning
an upper limit. Among other measures, it also proposed renewable
five-year presidential terms, again with no mention of a curb on
how many.
"The debate on the constitution is a false debate
orchestrated by the presidential majority. The current
constitution should remain in place; there is nothing to change
in it," said Joseph Kignoumbi-Kiamboungou from the leading UPADS
opposition party, which boycotted the talks.
The central African country's government was not immediately
available for comment.
N'guesso has said he expects to hold a referendum to decide
on any changes needed to the constitution.
