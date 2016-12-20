KINSHASA Dec 20 Former colonial power Belgium said on Tuesday that it will "re-examine" its relations with Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila after he failed to step down when his mandate expired on Monday.

Kabila, who has ruled since 2001, was required by constitutional term limits to leave office but his government says the presidential election to replace him cannot take place until 2018.

"As there is no inclusive agreement, relations between Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo will be re-examined, with the greatest circumspection for any new engagement with the current authorities," the statement said. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks/Jeremy Gaunt)