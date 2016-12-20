KINSHASA Dec 20 Former colonial power Belgium
said on Tuesday that it will "re-examine" its relations with
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila after he
failed to step down when his mandate expired on Monday.
Kabila, who has ruled since 2001, was required by
constitutional term limits to leave office but his government
says the presidential election to replace him cannot take place
until 2018.
"As there is no inclusive agreement, relations between
Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo will be
re-examined, with the greatest circumspection for any new
engagement with the current authorities," the statement said.
