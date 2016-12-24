KINSHASA Dec 24 Political parties in Democratic Republic of Congo paused talks on Saturday close to a deal under which President Joseph Kabila would leave power in 2017 and elections would be held the same year, participants at the talks said.

The talks broke up at around 5.30 a.m local time (0430 GMT) after about 12 hours of non-stop negotiations and were set to reconvene at 11 a.m., participants said. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Sam Holmes)