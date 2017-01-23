KINSHASA Jan 23 A deal struck last month
requiring Congo President Joseph Kabila to step down after
elections this year risks unravelling if politicians do not
quickly reach compromises on implementing the accord, Catholic
bishops mediating the talks said on Monday.
The Dec. 31 deal was greeted as a critical step towards
averting a slide into anarchy and possibly civil war in
Democratic Republic of Congo over Kabila's decision to remain in
power when his mandate expired last month.
The accord, signed by representatives of Kabila's ruling
coalition and the main opposition bloc, bars Kabila from trying
to change the constitution to stand for a third term in an
election to be held by the end of this year.
But talks this month on implementing components of the deal
have stalled, Congo's Catholic Bishops Conference (CENCO) said
in a statement.
"The CENCO launches an appeal to the negotiators to ... not
lose sight of the main objective of these negotiations, which is
organising the elections in less than a year," it said.
"The CENCO is not prepared to mediate indefinitely without
results."
The main obstacles include a disagreement over the
composition of a council to monitor progress towards elections
and whether the main opposition bloc must allow Kabila to choose
from multiple prime ministerial candidates.
Kabila has ruled the giant central African country since his
father's assassination in 2001 and the extension of his mandate
saw violent protests in which security forces killed at least 40
people.
Congo has never experienced a peaceful transition of power
and millions have died in conflicts in the country's east since
1996, most from hunger and disease.
