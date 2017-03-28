KINSHASA, March 28 Congo's conference of Catholic bishops has withdrawn as mediator in talks between the government and opposition after implementation of a deal that would ensure elections are held this year stalled, an official with the body said on Tuesday.

"We think that there's no longer anything to do," Donatien Nshole, secretary general of the conference known as CENCO, told Reuters. "We have given all our time and all our energy and in the meantime pastoral work suffers." (Reporting By William Clowes in Kinshasa, writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier and John Stonestreet)