BRAZZAVILLE, July 1 The president of the Congo
Republic has called for a national dialogue, one subject of
which would be potential constitutional changes that would allow
him to stand next year for a third term.
President Denis Sassou Nguesso, 71, has not yet said if he
plans to seek another seven-year term. Congo's 2002 constitution
limits the president to two terms in office and excludes
candidates over 70 years of age.
However, Sassou Nguesso has already said he expects a
referendum to decide on whether the nation's charter should be
revised. Opposition figures have criticised what they say is a
bid to extend his rule.
"Dialogue in our country, in our traditions, I allow myself
to remind you, brings progress, mutual understanding and calm,"
the president said in a televised address late on Tuesday.
Around 400 representatives from the political class, trade
unions, civil society, ex-combatants, and traditional and
religious authorities will be convoked for the July 11 to 14
conference.
In preparation, Sassou Nguesso announced the creation of a
committee of experts charged with looking at the organisation of
the elections and the future of the nation's institutions and
constitution.
The Congolese president is one of several Africa leaders in
the region suspected of wanting to stay in power beyond
constitutional term limits.
Burundi has been locked in its worst political crisis since
a civil war ended a decade ago, with dozens killed since
protests erupting in late April against President Pierre
Nkurunziza's bid to seek a third term.
Last year, Burkina Faso's long-time leader Blaise Compaore
surrendered power after days of mass protests against a plan to
change his country's constitution.
Sassou Nguesso, a former military commander, took power in
the Central African nation in 1997 at the end of a civil war
before winning disputed polls in 2002 and 2009. He had
previously ruled the former French colony from 1979 to 1992.
Congo is on track to reverse a decline in oil production and
leapfrog Equatorial Guinea to become sub-Saharan Africa's
third-largest crude producer by 2017. Despite its oil wealth,
however, half the population lives in poverty, according to the
World Bank.
