BRAZZAVILLE, July 7 Congo Republic's opposition
said on Tuesday it will boycott talks this week with the
government over constitutional changes it fears are designed to
allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to serve a third term in
the oil-rich central African nation.
Sassou Nguesso called the July 11-14 "national dialogue" to
discuss reforms expected to include scrapping a two-term limit
on presidents - a sensitive issue across Africa where a number
of veteran leaders have triggered protests with plans to extend
their time in office.
Sassou Nguesso, a 71-year-old former military commander, has
not said publicly if he plans to seek a third seven-year term
next year. He would also currently be barred by a ban on
candidates older than 70.
Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, head of the main opposition party the
Pan-african Union for Social Democracy (UPADS), said a coalition
of opposition parties was against any changes to the
constitution and had declined the invitation to talks.
"We will open talks only if the president says clearly and
loudly that he is not a candidate for reelection in 2016 and
will respect the term limits in the constitution," Tsaty Mabiala
told Reuters by telephone.
The opposition leader also said he had been prevented by
police on Monday from boarding a flight to France and informed
that he was forbidden from leaving the country.
A government spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
About 400 representatives of political groups, trade unions,
ex-combatants, and traditional and religious authorities have
been invited to take part in the talks, but the absence of
FROCAD would be a blow to efforts to forge a national consensus.
Sassou Nguesso ruled the former French colony from 1979 to
1992, and took power again in 1997 at the end of a civil war
before winning disputed polls in 2002 and 2009.
Congo is on track to leapfrog Equatorial Guinea to become
sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest crude producer by 2017. Half
its 4.5 million population lives in poverty, according to the
World Bank.
