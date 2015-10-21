BRAZZAVILLE Oct 21 Security forces fired warning shots to try to disperse hundreds of protesters marching in Congo Republic's capital Brazzaville on Wednesday against a referendum on lifting presidential term limits.

At least four people were killed on Tuesday when police opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso's critics accuse him of seeking to use Sunday's referendum to extend his rule ahead of a 2017 election. (Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans)