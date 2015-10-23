DAKAR Oct 22 A Congo Republic opposition leader
said late on Thursday that forces from leader Denis Sassou
Nguesso's presidential guard were surrounding his house,
detaining him and three allies opposed to a vote on extending
term limits.
A referendum on Sunday will determine whether 71-year-old
Sassou Nguesso can legally stand for a third consecutive term in
next year's election. The president, who has ruled for 31 of the
past 36 years, is currently barred from running on account of
both his age and constitutional term limits.
As in other African countries like Burkina Faso and Burundi
where veteran presidents have sought to prolong their grip on
power, mass protests broke out in Congo Republic, an oil-rich,
former French colony, this week. Four people died when security
forces opened fire on protesters, and analysts have warned of
further violence.
Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, a former minister who was
dismissed for opposing constitutional change in August, said
that around 50 soldiers arrived at his Brazzaville home in
military jeeps Thursday morning and began patrolling the
premises.
"The only explanation is that I told the president he is not
allowed to change the constitution," Kolelas told Reuters by
telephone from his house. "He is trying to control us, to
neutralise us," he added.
He said three other presidential critics were also present,
including Michel Mampouya, leader of opposition party PSVR, and
Andre Okombi Salissa, a dissident within the ruling PCT party.
Security forces allowed a group of priests meeting with
Kolelas to leave the house earlier on Thursday. Confronted about
their presence by a bodyguard, the soldiers offered no
explanation, Kolelas said.
A meeting between government officials, religious leaders
and European Union diplomats designed to ease tensions was
cancelled on Thursday because of the opponents' absence.
On Wednesday, police arrested and briefly detained 18
opposition activists who were attempting to hold a press
conference in the Diata neighbourhood of the capital.
Anti-government protesters also set fire to a market in the
Ouenze neighbourhood of Brazzaville overnight, they told
reporters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Leslie Adler)