(Refiles to clarify president's name)
BRAZZAVILLE Oct 25 Voting started slowly in a
referendum in Congo Republic to determine whether 71-year-old
President Denis Sassou Nguesso can legally stand for a third
consecutive term in next year's election.
Nguesso is the latest long-serving African president to
pursue legal action to prolong his grip on power. Several other
such bids have provoked violence, and four died in Congo last
week when security forces opened fire on protesters.
Opposition calls for a boycott and lack of materials
combined to reduce voting to a trickle at many polling stations
in the capital, witnesses said. In some places, the only voters
were members of the security forces.
"When the material arrived at the polling station during the
night there was no one here to receive it, so they were obliged
to leave it at the police post," said Gaspar Mbongo, a local
election commissioner at one Brazzaville polling station. "This
morning the head of the voting bureau had to get the materials
back from the police station and this explains the delay."
Analysts have warned of further violence in the country,
which is rich in oil. Dozens of residents moved
from southern neighbourhoods of Brazzaville to other areas on
Saturday to avoid conflict, although several said they were
worried they would not be able to vote as a result. Others
complained they had not received voter cards.
Nguesso has ruled for 31 of the past 36 years. He won
disputed elections in 2002 and 2009, and under the present
constitution term limits and his age bar him from running again.
Burkina Faso's leader of 27 years was toppled last October
by protests, and the president of Burundi won a third term in
July amid violent protests. Rwanda and the Democratic Republic
of Congo have also sought constitutional change.
The legal changes offer a challenge for Western governments
- they can endorse veteran leaders or press for term limits.
Congo is a former French colony and President Francois Hollande
said last week Sassou Nguesso had the right to consult his
people.
(Reporting by Philon Bondenga; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Larry King)