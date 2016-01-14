BRAZZAVILLE Jan 14 Congo Republic's opposition
has conditionally agreed to run against President Denis Sassou
Nguesso in an election in March, even though it is widely seen
as unlikely to secure what would be the first change in
leadership in nearly 20 years.
Congo's veteran leader has ruled the oil-rich former French
colony for 31 of the past 36 years in two separate spells and is
widely expected to run in March and win comfortably, whether or
not the opposition participates.
Opposition parties boycotted an October referendum on
whether the president could legally seek a third consecutive
term, a vote that Sassou Nguesso won by a landslide.
Some observers expected them to also refuse to participate
in the March vote.
"We are working on the best strategy on behalf of our
political family in order to win the presidential election,"
said Charles Zacharie Bowao, a former defence minister now in
the opposition, at the meeting late on Wednesday.
He added that the opposition, which in the past has suffered
from internal divisions, have not yet decided whether they will
present a single opposition candidate or several.
The two main opposition alliances Initiative for Democracy
in Congo and The Republic Front for the Respect of the
Constitutional Order and Democratic Transition (FROCAD) will
participate so long as there is an independent electoral
commission and voter lists are reliable, among other conditions.
Congo Republic is deemed "not free" by U.S.-based democracy
watchdog Freedom House. Security forces fired on anti-government
protesters during the October referendum, killing at least four
people, while some opposition leaders were placed under house
arrest by presidential guards.
The government said detentions were necessary to restore
order and accused the opposition of planning an insurrection.
Attempts by other veteran African leaders to extend their
mandates have also led to unrest such as in Burundi where
President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term
has sparked violence, killing more than 400 people.
Analysts said that the risk of street violence in Congo's
polls would be greater if the opposition participates, since
they are more likely to denounce irregularities and provoke
public anger.
