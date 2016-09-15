(Adds detail and quote on new government)
KINSHASA, Sept 15 Democratic Republic of Congo
will form an interim government that includes opposition
members, as part of a deal to set up new elections and break a
political impasse, Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said.
The announcement came after backers of President Joseph
Kabila and some opposition members agreed on Wednesday on the
timing of those elections, a question that has caused more than
a year of debate and led to violent protests and arrests.
However, most major opposition parties are boycotting the
talks. They see them as part of Kabila's plan to justify staying
in power beyond the end of his mandate in December, when he is
due to step down under the constitution.
"The government will be redone. We will put in place a
government that we will co-manage between the presidential
majority, the opposition and civil society," said Mwamba, who is
representing Kabila's political supporters in the talks.
It was unclear which opposition members would become part of
the new government.
Opposition leaders this week walked out of talks on the
timing of the presidential election. The vote had been set for
November, but the authorities now say it cannot be held before
next July.
The opposition had insisted the presidential election should
be held next. The government said local elections should come
first, which would probably delay the presidential vote further.
The government and a group of opposition parties agreed on
Wednesday the presidential vote would be combined with
legislative and provincial elections, although no specific dates
were set. Local elections will come later.
"This opens the way to a calendar that will mention the
exact date of the handover of power between the old president of
the republic ... and the newly elected president," said Vital
Kamerhe, one of the leading negotiators for the opposition.
Despite the apparent advance in the negotiations, efforts to
broker a peaceful exit from power for Kabila, who has led
Africa's leading copper producer since the assassination of his
father in 2001, remain fragile.
Congo has never experienced a non-violent transition of
power since independence from Belgium in 1960.
Diplomats and observers fear the crisis could trigger a
repeat of civil wars that killed millions of people between 1996
and 2003.
(Reporting by Amédée Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier and Edward
McAllister; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King)