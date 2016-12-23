UPDATE 1-Oil producer Hess posts smaller-than-expected loss
Jan 25 U.S. oil producer Hess Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss, helped by a fall in total expenses.
KINSHASA Dec 23 Congo's main opposition bloc insisted on Friday that President Joseph Kabila step aside in time for elections no later than November 2017, as a condition in an agreement being negotiated.
"For us it is essential to bring to a good conclusion this year of transition before the presidential election that must take place ... in November 2017 at the latest," Valentin Mubake, an adviser to Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, said at talks aimed at preventing the country sliding back into civil war. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 25 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
LONDON, Jan 25 Investors are lining up to buy dollar bonds Nigeria is expected to issue soon despite the country's first recession in a quarter of a century, a currency crisis and budget shortfalls driven by low oil prices.