KINSHASA Dec 23 Congo's main opposition bloc insisted on Friday that President Joseph Kabila step aside in time for elections no later than November 2017, as a condition in an agreement being negotiated.

"For us it is essential to bring to a good conclusion this year of transition before the presidential election that must take place ... in November 2017 at the latest," Valentin Mubake, an adviser to Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, said at talks aimed at preventing the country sliding back into civil war. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)