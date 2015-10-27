BRAZZAVILLE Oct 27 A senior opposition leader in Congo Republic on Tuesday dismissed a referendum result showing overwhelming approval for a change in the constitution to allow President Denis Sassou Nguesso to run for a third consecutive term.

"This result is a fantasy," Pascal Tsaty Mabiala, secretary of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy party told Reuters. The opposition boycotted Sunday's election and he said official figures showing 72 percent turnout were fabricated. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)