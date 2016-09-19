UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged Congolese national security forces to exercise maximum restraint in their response to protests, his spokesman said on Monday, after deadly anti-government demonstrations against President Joseph Kabila.

"(Ban) condemns the violence that has already led to the death of at least 17 people, including three police officers in the capital," his spokesman said. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)