KINSHASA, Sept 19 Anti-government protesters in Democratic Republic of Congo burned the body of a police officer in the Limete suburb of the capital Kinshasa on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Thousands of activists crowded into the streets to protest against what they say is a bid by President Joseph Kabila to delay elections and extend his tenure. (Reporting by Kenny Katombe; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)