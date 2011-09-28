BRAZZAVILLE, Sept 28 The Republic of Congo plans
to build a 19 megawatt hydro power plant in the north west of
the capital and three Chinese firms have been short-listed for
the project worth about 100 billion CFA francs ($207 million), a
Congo official said on Wednesday.
China National Machinery & Equipment Import & Export
Corporation (CMEC), SinoHydro Corporation, and state-owned
enterprise China Gezhouba Group Corporation have been
short-listed for the project, said Placide Moudoudou, an
official of Congo's public works department.
The project, financed by the Congolese government, would
include the construction of a dam at Liouesso and transmission
power lines to link to the national grid.
Congo is racing to meet a shortfall of power supply needed
for domestic consumption and for industries investing in the
mineral-rich central African state.
The country consumed around 470 million kWh of energy in
2007 compared with domestic production capacity of 400 million,
according to the CIA World Factbook.
Congo Republic in May inaugurated a 120 MW $337 million
Chinese-funded hydroelectric power station at Imboulou.
($1 = 481.083 CFA Francs)
(Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Bate Felix)