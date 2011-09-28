BRAZZAVILLE, Sept 28 The Republic of Congo plans to build a 19 megawatt hydro power plant in the north west of the capital and three Chinese firms have been short-listed for the project worth about 100 billion CFA francs ($207 million), a Congo official said on Wednesday.

China National Machinery & Equipment Import & Export Corporation (CMEC), SinoHydro Corporation, and state-owned enterprise China Gezhouba Group Corporation have been short-listed for the project, said Placide Moudoudou, an official of Congo's public works department.

The project, financed by the Congolese government, would include the construction of a dam at Liouesso and transmission power lines to link to the national grid.

Congo is racing to meet a shortfall of power supply needed for domestic consumption and for industries investing in the mineral-rich central African state.

The country consumed around 470 million kWh of energy in 2007 compared with domestic production capacity of 400 million, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Congo Republic in May inaugurated a 120 MW $337 million Chinese-funded hydroelectric power station at Imboulou. ($1 = 481.083 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Bate Felix)