KINSHASA Aug 23 Opponents of Congolese
President Joseph Kabila began a general strike on Tuesday to
demand he steps down when his mandate expires in December.
Police fired teargas to disperse a few hundred protesters
who had gathered at the headquarters of the largest opposition
party in the Kinshasa district of Limete, a Reuters witness
said.
In the city centre rush hour seemed lighter than usual, and
in the surrounding suburbs, especially opposition strongholds
such as Limete, many Congolese stayed at home and shops were
boarded up. There were no reports so far of any impact in the
mining sector, where foreign firms have big investments.
The government opened a round of talks on Tuesday on the
timetable for elections that were due to be held in November but
will be delayed because nothing is ready. The opposition is
boycotting the talks, which it sees as a delaying tactic
facilitated by a Kabila ally, Togolese diplomat Edem Kodjo.
"The government's provocations, its inconsistencies, are
increasing as they seek to corrupt the facilitator to rig the
outcome of the dialogue," opposition spokesman Bruno Tshibala
said on Radio France International, whose FM station was off air
locally, as it often is on opposition protest days.
"That's why we decided to launch this general strike."
A government spokesman dismissed the strike as the work of
"some radicals ... having some old fashioned fun".
Kabila's opponents accuse him of dragging his feet on
holding the election in order to cling to power in Democratic
Republic of Congo, a country that has not seen a peaceful change
of government since independence from Belgium in 1960.
He took power when his father was assassinated in 2001, then
won his first election in 2006.
Western powers are leaning on Kabila to honour the
constitution, which limits a president to two terms, and step
down. They fear political tensions could reignite a regional war
that killed millions of people between 1996 and 2003.
Congo is a tinderbox of ethnic tensions and political
frustration at its extreme poverty despite its huge mineral
wealth, especially in the lawless east.
