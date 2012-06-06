By Jonny Hogg
| GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 6
C ongolese soldiers and rebels clashed at an army base in eastern
Congo, the government and a rebel said on Wednesday, killing at
least 19 people in the latest outbreak of violence that has
forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
The government said the attack had been carried out by Mai
Mai fighters, linked to ex-rebels who were at one point
integrated into the army but deserted in recent weeks to protest
Kinshasa's decision to arrest a renegade general, Bosco
Ntaganda.
Their uprising is believed to have dragged in gunmen from
neighbouring Rwanda, complicating fragile relations between the
two nations. Clashes in the last two months have forced over
100,000 people to flee their homes.
The attack by Mai Mai fighters loyal to General Kakule
Sikula Lafontaine on Tuesday morning targeted an army base in
the Lubero territory of North Kivu province, government
spokesman Lambert Mende said.
"They attacked our barracks and killed some of our military
personnel," Mende said, adding that 11 Congolese soldiers and 8
rebels were killed.
Lafontaine told Reuters that his men had suffered one
fatality and killed 31 soldiers in the clashes, adding that his
forces had seized ammunition and arms, including a mortar.
Reuters could not independently confirm the casualties.
He said the soldiers had attacked the rebels' positions in
Kasiki, in North Kivu. " But we pushed them back as far as their
base," Lafontaine said by telephone from Lubero territory.
Lafontaine - known as Mai Mai Lafontaine - is a longstanding
rebel and former head of the PARECO armed group.
Earlier this year he launched a new movement called UPCP
with Colonel Albert Kahasha, one of hundreds of soldiers who
mutinied after the Democratic Republic of Congo said it would
arrest Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court for
war crimes.
In a separate speech on national television on Tuesday
night, Mende said that 200 soldiers loyal to Ntaganda had been
killed since the rebellion started at the end of March, and more
than 370 have surrendered, including 25 Rwandan citizens.
Rwanda has denied suggestions by the United Nations and
Human Rights Watch that elements within its military have been
providing weapons and recruits for the mutineers, known as M23.
