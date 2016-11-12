ABIDJAN Nov 12 Congo has stepped up border
patrols after the former military chief of a once powerful rebel
group vanished from a camp for demobilized fighters in
neighbouring Uganda, and unidentified soldiers were spotted in
the area.
Julien Paluku, governor of the North Kivu province in
Congo's volatile east, said Ugandan authorities no longer knew
the whereabouts of Sultani Makenga, who was the military chief
of the M23 rebellion in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"We were in contact with the Ugandan intelligence services
who confirmed that, since Friday, ex-Colonel Makenga may have
fled and the Ugandan services have not been able to locate him,"
Paluku told Reuters on Saturday.
An official with M23's political wing declined to comment
and referred questions about Makenga to the Ugandan authorities.
A Ugandan army spokesman said he did not know if Makenga had
disappeared but would seek to confirm his whereabouts.
Until its defeat in 2013, M23 was the strongest of dozens of
armed groups that have continued to control large swaths of
mineral-rich eastern Congo despite the end of 1998-2003 war.
The area was also the epicentre of a 1996-97 conflict and it
remains a tinder box of ethnic and political divisions even
today. Some researchers say millions died as a result of the
wars, though others dispute that estimate as exaggerated.
Paluku said there was no confirmation Makenga had returned
to Congo but said there had been reports of unidentified troops
in North Kivu's Sarambwe Nature Reserve, along the border with
Uganda, an area that was once an M23 stronghold.
"There's a maximum alert. Our troops are carrying out combat
patrols so that, if it turns out it's true, they will proceed to
neutralise (Makenga) along with any allies who might be
accompanying him on this adventure," the governor said.
At its peak, M23 seized North Kivu's capital Goma but
following its defeat by U.N. and Congolese troops, many of its
fighters fled into Uganda and Rwanda. They have since lived in
military-run camps awaiting amnesties promised under a peace
deal.
Uganda said in 2014 that it was hosting 1,430 former M23
fighters. However, many have since left the camps and there have
been persistent rumours that the rebels were seeking to regroup.
U.N. investigators said the group, accused of war crimes by
rights campaigners, was supported by Rwanda - a charge Kigali
has repeatedly denied.
