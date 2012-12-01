UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRAZZAVILLE Dec 1 A cargo plane crashed into houses near Brazzaville airport while attempting to land during a thunderstorm on Friday evening, killing at least 32 people, a Congolese Red Cross official said on Saturday.
"We have already pulled 32 bodies from the crash site, but the search is ongoing, there could be more victims," the official said, asking not to be named.
The Soviet-made Ilyushin-76 cargo plane was coming from the Pointe Noire, the commercial capital of the Central African state.
(Reporting by Christian Tsoumou; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders