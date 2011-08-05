* Program will reforest 1 million hectares over 10 years
* Banks, donor nations would carry bulk of the cost
By Christian Tsoumou
BRAZZAVILLE, Aug 5 Congo Republic on Friday said
it wanted to raise $2.6 billion to restock part of the world's
second largest forest, as part of its fight against uncontrolled
logging and global warming.
The government said it planned to replant trees and set up
regulated plantations in 1 million hectares of forest land over
the next 10 years and was looking for donors and investors to
foot most of the bill.
The Congo Basin holds the world's second largest forest
behind the Amazon, and experts say its preservation is a vital
part of the fight against climate change.
Congo's forest covers roughly 22 million hectares, or about
two-thirds of the country's surface, but is shrinking, largely
because of logging and the unlawful felling of trees by
villagers seeking wood for fuel.
"This is our most important project and it will
revolutionise Congo's forestry policy," said Congo's minister of
economy for forestry Henri Djombo at a press conference
announcing the plan. Forestry is Congo's second largest industry
behind oil.
He said that some private investors had already expressed
interest in the project, but declined to name them.
Congo's programme would replant trees and set up private
and government-run plantations producing wood, fuel, honey, palm
oil and other products, the government said.
Congo plans to contribute nearly $432 million to the project
with the rest coming from donors and investors.
($1 = 463.361 CFA Francs)
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)