BRAZZAVILLE Jan 13 Congo Republic plans the construction of an oil port, second refinery and major pipeline as part of an expansion of its oil sector, Hydrocarbons Minister Andre Raphael Loemba announced on Friday.

The announcement, which was made as part of a New Year's address to ministry employees, contained no details either of the timing or cost of the projects. The planned pipeline is due to stretch from Pointe-Noire on the coast to the capital Brazzaville and up to Ouesso in the north-west of the country.

High oil prices prompted the Congolese government to forecast record budget receipts in 2011 even as output declined last year to 109 million barrels from 114 million in 2010.

Around a dozen international oil companies are present in the country, with France's Total responsible for about two-thirds of production.

Loemba said he also expected the government to adopt this year a new legal and fiscal framework for the sector, giving no other details other than to say it would boost activities. (reporting by Christian Tsoumou; editing by Mark John)