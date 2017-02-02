KINSHASA Feb 2 Congolese police fired tear gas on Thursday at more than 100 anti-government protesters gathered near the home of late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa, a Reuters witness said.

Police in a jeep aimed tear gas at members of Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress while a plume of smoke rose from a nearby vehicle, the witness added. (Reporting by Benoit Nyemba; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Richard Lough)