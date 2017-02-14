KINSHASA Feb 14 Police in the Democratic
Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the
leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on
Tuesday morning, and fired live ammunition and teargas at his
supporters, a Reuters witness said.
The assault on the home of Ne Muanda Nsemi, a
self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Bundu dia Kongo (BDK)
sect, began around 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT). Dozens of
police were involved in the operation and gunfire could be heard
in the capital's Ma Campagne district after daybreak, the
witness said.
It was unclear if the BDK supporters, who could be seen on
the roofs of several nearby buildings, were armed. A police
spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
