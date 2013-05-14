KINSHASA May 14 Democratic Republic of Congo
has named Deogratias Mutombo Nyembo as the new governor of the
central African nation's central bank, authorities said on
Tuesday.
The former director of banking operations at the Central
Bank will replace Jean Claude Masangu, who has presided over the
institution since 1997.
"He's an old director at the bank. He's one of the most
experienced (economists) in the country and he worked closely
with Masangu," government spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters
after president Joseph Kabila signed off on the decision.
Masangu guided Congo's economy through turbulent times,
including a devastating war which left the country in ruins and
has overseen a period of relative macroeconomic stability with
growth of around 7 percent in 2012.
Nonetheless, the mineral rich central African nation is
ranked second from last in the U.N.'s development index and
suffers from rampant poverty and corruption.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Bate Felix)