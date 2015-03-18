KINSHASA, March 18 Democratic Republic of Congo has ordered the immediate expulsion of a Burkinabe and three Senegalese pro-democracy activists detained at the weekend, the government said on Wednesday.

"The president of the republic has just ordered the cancellation of proceedings against the four Senegalese and Burkinabe citizens who were declared persona non grata in the Democratic Republic of Congo," government spokesman Lambert Mende told journalists.

The group were among some 40 activists, musicians and journalists arrested in the capital on Sunday during a news conference that Mende has previously said was organised by "instructors in insurrection". (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Emma Farge)