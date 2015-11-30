KINSHASA Nov 30 More than 20 people are missing after a government-operated speed boat capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, the provincial governor said.

"The boat capsized with about 44 people. We don't have the exact numbers .... About 20 have been rescued from the water," governor Julien Paluku told Reuters. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Andrew Heavens)