KINSHASA Oct 21 Leaders of two ethnic groups in
the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed an agreement
intended to end a conflict which has killed hundreds and
displaced tens of thousands, a local activist said on Wednesday.
Violence since May 2013 in southeast Congo between militias
representing the Luba, a Bantu ethnic group, and Twa, has
included large-scale massacres.
David Ngoy Luhaka, a priest and member of the Diocesan
Commission for Justice and Peace, said leaders from the two
communities signed the accord on Saturday outside the town of
Kalemie.
He said he was confident that the accord would help reduce
conflict between the Twa and Luba, but cautioned that the
politicisation of the situation remained a concern.
The accord establishes mixed committees to review disputes
and find peaceful solutions, he added.
"The members of the committees signed a code of engagement
that they would remain neutral, that they would be impartial and
that they would respect human rights," Luhaka said.
Thirty-four people from the two groups are facing charges of
genocide and crimes against humanity in a Congolese court over
the violence.
Activists say that the conflict is driven by inequalities
between Bantu villagers and the Twa, a hunting and gathering
people historically excluded from access to land and basic
services.
