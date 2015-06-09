KINSHASA June 9 Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank on Tuesday halved the amount of equity banks must use to back loans provided they are insured by a pan-African credit agency, a move expected to boost the fledgling banking sector.

Vice-governor of the central bank, Jules Bondombe, said transactions insured by the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI) would be eligible for the 50 percent reduction in collateral.

ATI, which sells political and trade credit risk insurance, was launched in 2001 with the backing of the World Bank and has 10 African member countries. It has an 'A' grade credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

After years of civil war, Congo's banking sector has grown 14-fold over the last decade. Banking assets surpassed $4 billion in 2013.

That figure remains low for a country of more than 65 million people and bankers have cautioned the sector's growth is slowing.

Bondombe said Congolese banks had been hamstrung by high capital requirements that do not correspond to actual investment risks.

"Without a reduction of the allocated capital, local banks are not able to compete with international banks, nor increase the level of their engagement to participate in large transactions," he told a news conference.

Michel Losembe, president of the Congo's banking association and CEO of its third-largest bank, BIAC, said the central bank's decision would allow banks to pump more money into the economy.

"With this type of instrument, it will certainly give more oxygen to (small- and medium-sized enterprises)," Losembe said.

Congo, which vies with Zambia to be Africa's leading producer of copper, saw its economy grow by 9.5 percent in 2014, according to the government, which has predicted 9.2 percent growth for 2015. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Potter)