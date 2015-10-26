KINSHASA Oct 26 A decision by the Swiss trading house Glencore to halt some production in Democratic Republic of Congo will cost the government about 200 billion Congolese francs ($216 million) next year, further complicating Congo's tangled politics.

Losing the revenue will make it harder for Congo to pay for regional and national elections, including a presidential election in November. The cost will come to more than $1.1 billion, according to Congo's election commission (CENI).

The government plans to allocate 537.8 billion francs toward the elections, or 6.4 percent of the total budget, Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo said on Monday, in a presentation to the lower house of parliament of the proposed 2016 budget.

The $580 million commitment from Matata Ponyo, $40.7 million of which he said would come from "external sources", would fulfill the $1.1 billion price tag for this election cycle. The government has approved $565 million in election funding over the last three years.

However, in a letter to Matata Ponyo earlier this month, the CENI said that only 17 percent of those funds have been disbursed. The government says there have been some delays in dispersing the money but it is committed to funding the elections.

Congo missed holding elections for provincial deputies and local counselors on Sunday after Congo's constitutional court ordered the CENI last month to re-evaluate its calendar, saying that budgetary and political constraints have made it untenable.

Critics say the government is not spending what is required so it can delay the presidential vote and allow President Joseph Kabila to cling to power beyond his mandate.

Kabila, who became president after his father was assassinated in 2001 and went on to win disputed elections in 2006 and 2011, is barred by the constitution from standing for a third term next year. He has not commented publicly on his political future, though a spokesman says he intends to respect the constitution.

Recent months have seen an erosion of support for Kabila among some key supporters. Around 40 people were killed in protests in January over proposed changes to the electoral code that opponents said would delay the presidential poll.

Glencore said last month it would suspend production at its Katanga Mining unit for 18 months as it pursues an $880 million modernization project to lower costs. The mine accounts for about 15 percent of copper production in Congo, Africa's leading producer of the metal. (Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King)