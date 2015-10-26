KINSHASA Oct 26 A decision by the Swiss trading
house Glencore to halt some production in Democratic
Republic of Congo will cost the government about 200 billion
Congolese francs ($216 million) next year, further complicating
Congo's tangled politics.
Losing the revenue will make it harder for Congo to pay for
regional and national elections, including a presidential
election in November. The cost will come to more than $1.1
billion, according to Congo's election commission (CENI).
The government plans to allocate 537.8 billion francs toward
the elections, or 6.4 percent of the total budget, Prime
Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo said on Monday, in a presentation
to the lower house of parliament of the proposed 2016 budget.
The $580 million commitment from Matata Ponyo, $40.7 million
of which he said would come from "external sources", would
fulfill the $1.1 billion price tag for this election cycle. The
government has approved $565 million in election funding over
the last three years.
However, in a letter to Matata Ponyo earlier this month, the
CENI said that only 17 percent of those funds have been
disbursed. The government says there have been some delays in
dispersing the money but it is committed to funding the
elections.
Congo missed holding elections for provincial deputies and
local counselors on Sunday after Congo's constitutional court
ordered the CENI last month to re-evaluate its calendar, saying
that budgetary and political constraints have made it untenable.
Critics say the government is not spending what is required
so it can delay the presidential vote and allow President Joseph
Kabila to cling to power beyond his mandate.
Kabila, who became president after his father was
assassinated in 2001 and went on to win disputed elections in
2006 and 2011, is barred by the constitution from standing for a
third term next year. He has not commented
publicly on his political future, though a spokesman says he
intends to respect the constitution.
Recent months have seen an erosion of support for Kabila
among some key supporters. Around 40 people were killed in
protests in January over proposed changes to the electoral code
that opponents said would delay the presidential poll.
Glencore said last month it would suspend production at its
Katanga Mining unit for 18 months as it pursues an $880 million
modernization project to lower costs. The mine accounts for
about 15 percent of copper production in Congo, Africa's leading
producer of the metal.
(Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, Larry King)