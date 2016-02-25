KINSHASA Feb 25 Democratic Republic of Congo's
central bank plans to buy Congolese francs and increase the
percentage of deposits banks must keep at the central bank, in
an effort to prop up the national currency.
Congo's exchange rate has remained steady and inflation last
year was less than 1 percent, but falling oil and mineral prices
over the past year are putting pressure on the franc.
Congo is Africa's top copper producer, and its various
extraction industries account for some 98 percent of the
country's export earnings.
Foreign currency reserves as of Monday stood at $1.36
billion, enough to cover six weeks of imports, down from $1.74
billion one year ago.
The central bank said it would inject foreign currency into
the exchange market and increase the percentage of term deposits
banks must hold with it from 7 to 9 percent to reduce pressure
on the franc.
The comment came in a summary of a meeting on Tuesday of its
Committee of Monetary Policy that was seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
The franc-to-dollar exchange rate rose on the parallel
market from 945 in December to 955 this week, the BCC added in a
statement.
"This situation, which results from large injections of
liquidity in the market amid a contraction of the supply
of(dollars) has led the Committee of Monetary Policy to take
measures in order to contain the pressures on the market and
thus reinforce macroeconomic stability," it said.
Michel Losembe, president of Congo's banking association,
told Reuters that the governor of the central bank, Deogratias
Mutombo, told bankers at a meeting on Wednesday the central bank
would sell $50 million this week at an inter-bank auction.
The central bank had suspended the daily auctions last year
because such a large gap had grown between the demand for
dollars and francs, Losembe said.
He added that the depreciation was not yet a major concern,
but the government was eager to avoid a loss of buying power for
average Congolese.
Congo's government is targeting 9 percent economic growth in
2016, though the International Monetary Fund expects 7.3 percent
growth because of continuing weakness in commodities markets.
