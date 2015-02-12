(Adds details, date of inauguration)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA Feb 12 Democratic Republic of Congo's
election commission has set Nov. 27, 2016, for presidential and
legislative elections, an election official said on Thursday,
satisfying a key demand of the political opposition and
international donors.
President Joseph Kabila, who has held power since his
father's assassination in 2001 and won disputed elections in
2006 and 2011, is constitutionally barred from standing for a
third term. But critics say he intends to cling to power beyond
the end of his mandate next year.
Kabila has refused to comment on his future, saying it is a
distraction from his political agenda. A government spokesman
has said that the president intends to respect the constitution.
Congo has not experienced a peaceful transition of power
since independence in 1960. Protests erupted last month, killing
at least 42 people and forcing lawmakers to drop an electoral
reform bill that the opposition said was aimed at keeping Kabila
in power.
Presidential and legislative elections will be held on Nov.
27, 2016, according to an election calendar presented to
government and diplomatic officials in Kinshasa by Independent
National Electoral Commission (CENI) official Jean-Pierre
Kalamba. The new president is scheduled to be sworn in on Dec.
20, 2016.
The election commission also announced the dates for a slew
of other local and provincial elections set to take place in
2015 and 2016.
Kabila's opponents say they are concerned that the
government will use technical delays, including a lack of funds,
to justify postponing the presidential election.
During a visit this week to Kinshasa, the U.S. special envoy
to Afria's Great Lakes region, Russ Feingold, said financing was
"no excuse" not to hold the presidential election on time. He
noted that the U.S. has already committed $20 million to the
elections.
Other donors have been waiting for the government to meet
certain benchmarks, including the publication of the election
calendar, before releasing funding.
The Congolese government has said that it intends to finance
most of the election itself. Government spokesman Lambert Mende
said last week that he thought the polls could be funded
"without a lot of difficulty."
