| KINSHASA, June 3
KINSHASA, June 3 Democratic Republic of Congo's
biggest logging companies are systematically violating national
laws to plunder Congo's forests, undermining efforts to protect
the world's second largest rainforest, a campaign group said on
Wednesday.
London-based Global Witness said in a report that none of
Congo's 87 million euros ($97 million) of timber production
appeared to comply with international timber trade laws.
Over half of the Congo basin's 500 million hectares of
forest are in Congo whose forests boast the fifth greatest
diversity of animals and plants in the world.
Logging in Congo has long been plagued by corruption and
weak oversight. In response, the government imposed a moratorium
in 2002 on all new industrial logging licences.
However, Global Witness said that the degradation of Congo's
forests due to illegal logging is getting worse, threatening
endemic species like the forest elephant and the Okapi, a rare
giraffe-like creature with zebra stripes.
"We knew that (Congo) logging companies were breaking the
law, but the extent of illegality is truly shocking," Global
Witness campaign leader Alexandra Pardal said in a statement.
The report analyzes the findings of independent monitoring
inspections of 28 of the country's 57 industrial logging
concessions between 2011 and 2014. Each inspection turned up
illegal activities, including logging outside of permitted
areas, overexploitation and the falsification of records, the
report says.
The report accused Congo's two biggest loggers, Congo-based
SIFORCO, and SODEFOR, a subsidiary of Nordsudtimber in
Liechtenstein, of being among the worst offenders.
In an emailed statement to Reuters, SODEFOR said it has
always complied with Congolese law and accused Global Witness of
seeking to end industrial logging activity in Congo. SIFORCO did
not respond to an emailed request for comment.
The report also faults the United States and European Union
countries for not enforcing recently-passed laws banning imports
of illegally harvested timber. The U.S. and EU countries
imported 19.8 million euros' worth of Congolese timber in 2014,
according to customs data.
China accounted for 65 percent of Congolese timber exports
last year, valued at over 56 million euros. The Africa Progress
Panel, chaired by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, said
last year Africa was losing about $17 billion every year because
of illegal logging.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
