* Congo's army launched offensive against Rwandan rebels
last month
* Rebel group viewed as key obstacle to stability in eastern
Congo
* Analysts question will, capacity of army to defeat rebels
* Army touts gains so far, but progress has been slow
By Aaron Ross
KASHUGA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 22 (Reuters) -
T he government soldiers manning an outpost high above the town
of Kashuga have a panoramic view of the hills and valleys of
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, home to hundreds of
Rwandan Hutu rebels their government has promised to crush.
But three weeks after Congo's army launched an offensive
against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda
(FDLR), the outpost's commander has received no orders to attack
the rebel group.
Just a few hundred metres away across the Mweso River are
the hills where the rebels - whose 1,400 fighters include the
remnants of militia involved in Rwanda's 1994 genocide -
have their hideouts, local people say.
"There is no war," said the commander of the hill-top camp,
a huddle of tents where soldiers drift around aimlessly. "Here,
near us, there are no operations."
The faltering start to the highly-anticipated campaign in
North Kivu province has revived doubts about the will and
capacity of Congo's army to defeat a group at the heart of two
decades of conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region.
Many analysts believe that defeating the FDLR is critical to
breaking a catastrophic cycle of violence in eastern Congo,
whose rich deposits of gold, tin and tantalum and vast
ungoverned spaces have invited meddling by its more powerful
neighbours.
Since fleeing into eastern Congo after the genocide, FDLR
gunmen have waged periodic war with the government and other
armed groups. Their presence on Congolese soil has served as
pretext for a series of military interventions by Rwanda.
The rebels portray themselves as defenders of Hutu refugees
in Congo and say they wish to return to Rwanda through a
negotiated settlement with Kigali. The U.N. peacekeeping mission
in Congo (MONUSCO) says that their covert purpose appears to be
the overthrow of the Rwandan government.
Millions died of conflict, hunger and disease during a 1998
to 2003 war in Congo, fuelled by Rwandan intervention, and the
region remains plagued by dozens of armed militias.
Previous campaigns against the FDLR, including operations in
2009 backed by Rwandan and U.N. forces, weakened but failed to
dismantle the group.
TOWNS RECAPTURED
The army commander in eastern Congo, General Leon Mushale,
says it has recovered more than two dozen towns since late
February. He said about 182 FDLR fighters have either
surrendered, been killed or captured.
Yet farmers along the road to Kashuga said the FDLR acts
with impunity, descending on their fields in gangs of up to 50
to extort food and transport. The army, meanwhile, has announced
the capture of only one senior rebel leader.
The slow progress has reinforced doubts among many analysts
about the government's will to take on the group. Reports by
U.N. panels of experts have documented commercial ties between
FARDC elements and the FDLR. The two forces have also
collaborated in the past against Rwandan-backed rebels.
The Enough Project, an advocacy group, has estimated that
the FDLR earns more than $30 million a year from the illicit
charcoal trade. The group is also involved in the smuggling of
gold and other minerals and receives financing from overseas
networks, according to the U.N. experts.
"Senior members of the security establishment have not been
entirely cooperative - let's put it that way - with the
operations and still maintain contacts with FDLR leadership,"
said Jason Stearns, director of the Congo Research Group at New
York University and a former U.N. expert in Congo.
Fidel Bafilemba, a researcher for Enough in the lakeside
capital of North Kivu province, Goma, said the FDLR is
politically useful for Congo President Joseph Kabila.
"The policy is to keep the FDLR as long as possible in
eastern Congo because if it's gone Kabila himself will no longer
have an alibi to not provide the basics to his people - water,
education, food, security," he said.
Kabila came to power in 2001 following the assassination of
his father and went on to win disputed elections in 2006 and
2011.
He is barred by the constitution from standing for a third
elected term in an election scheduled for next year, but critics
suspect him of seeking to prolong his time in office, provoking
violent protests in January that killed at least 40 people.
The Rwandan-backed M23 rebellion, which waged an
insurrection for two years before reaching a peace agreement
with the government in 2013, previously posed the biggest
security threat in the east.
During the conflict, the U.N. Group of Experts documented
low-level collaboration between the Congolese army and FDLR.
BOOTS ON THE GROUND
Logistical challenges could also be slowing progress in the
current campaign. The army is fighting without the support of
MONUSCO after a row over suspected rights abuses by two
Congolese commanders led the United Nations to suspend
involvement.
U.N. officials said their logistical support, ranging from
millions of pounds of rations to thousands of gallons of fuel,
is crucial.
"The Congolese have pushed the FDLR back out of certain
areas," a senior U.N. Security Council diplomat said. "But in
the absence of MONUSCO support are they going to be able to
sustain it for more than a couple of weeks?"
The army insists it has adequate provisions and attributes
the slow pace on the ground to the challenges of fighting an
enemy deeply embedded in local communities.
But a police officer said soldiers operating in Rutshuru
territory were being forced to pull back from combat zones to
larger towns at night for lack of supplies, leaving the
population vulnerable to reprisals by the rebels.
"In the past, there have been (logistical) improvements, but
I think there are still concerns that they're not fully able to
support their troops in the field," said Daniel Fahey, who
served as coordinator of the U.N. panel of experts last year.
With the FDLR's fighters mostly avoiding combat and instead
retreating deeper into eastern Congo's dense forests, the army
says it is methodically squeezing the enemy.
One army source, who asked not to be named, said that when
his unit assaulted a refugee camp in northern Masisi this month,
FDLR fighters hid among the civilian population.
"The fighters fled first, then their families," he said. "We
couldn't attack their families so we just left a few observers
behind."
The limited operation thus far has spared the region the
humanitarian crisis witnessed during the 2009 offensives, which
displaced around a million people.
Rwanda, which has cited the threat of the Hutu rebels to
justify a series of incursions into Congolese territory and
railed against delays in launching the latest operation earlier
this year, has remained mostly silent since fighting began late
last month.
But some residents fear the tepid campaign might leave them
in the worst possible situation - facing an angry and vengeful,
but not substantially weakened, FDLR.
In Mweso, where the senior FDLR commander was arrested, many
locals said that they were facing blowback, including pillaging
and threats over alleged collaboration with the army.
Theopil Bahati, a resident, said he welcomed the operations
but had learned from past experience not to get his hopes up: "I
don't think this will be the end of the FDLR."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing
by Daniel Flynn and Angus MacSwan)